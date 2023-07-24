Netflix ends password sharing in ‘big market’ India

Streaming giant Netflix has announced its decision to end password sharing in India – a country in which it has millions of subscribers. It has said that Netflix accounts were meant to be used only by people living in a single household. It also said that emails would be sent to those flouting this rule. The company has been cracking down on password sharing across the world in a bid to boost revenue after a slump in growth since the pandemic. On Thursday, Netflix said in a statement that an account is meant for use by one household and “everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are – at home, on the go, on holiday – and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices”.

