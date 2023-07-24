New Telegraph

July 24, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
July 24, 2023
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
  1. Home
  2. Business
  3. Netflix ends password…

Netflix ends password sharing in ‘big market’ India

Streaming giant Netflix has announced its decision to end password sharing in India – a country in which it has millions of subscribers. It has said that Netflix accounts were meant to be used only by people living in a single household. It also said that emails would be sent to those flouting this rule. The company has been cracking down on password sharing across the world in a bid to boost revenue after a slump in growth since the pandemic. On Thursday, Netflix said in a statement that an account is meant for use by one household and “everyone living in that household can use Netflix wherever they are – at home, on the go, on holiday – and take advantage of new features like Transfer Profile and Manage Access and Devices”.

Post Views: 2

Read Previous

NGX gets director
Read Next

‘Ecobank’s single market trade hub, game changer for Nigeria’s SMEs’