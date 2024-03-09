Netflix Celebrates Women Filmmakers

As part of celebrating the International Women’s Month, leading streaming platform, Netflix has recognised achievements, resilience, and contributions of women around Nigeria and Africa, especially women who have been lending their voices in the film industry to tell stories that matter to the public At the event tagged ‘Her Voice, Our Story’, the well -attended event in collaboration with Mo Abudu of EbonyLife TV had speakers in a panel discussion including Netflix Director of Content in Africa Dorothy Ghettuba alongside Bolanle Austen-Peters (Man of God), Hamisha Daryani Ahuja (Namaste Wahala), Chichi Nworah (Shanty Town), and Peace Hyde (Young Famous & Afrien in the creative industry and their efforts to portray strong, real-life female characters.

“At Netflix, we want our stories to reflect as many lives as we can. This is why we are not just passionate about the stories we tell, but the people who tell them and the people we tell them for. We are happy to work with the female powerhouse in the creative industry and bring to life the awesome projects that reflect their stories and promote our culture,” said Dorothy Ghettuba, Netflix’s Director of Content in Sub-Saharan Africa. This event, aimed at celebrating and honoring inspiring women in front of and behind the camera and the diverse storytelling by women and about women, heralds an exciting and diverse slate of upcoming films and series.

The upcoming slate of female-led Nigerian stories spans various genres and themes of new local films and series from, Mo Abudu, Bolanle Austen-Peters, Kemi Adetiba, Chichi Nworah, and Hamisha Daryani Ahuja to launch on the service in 2024. The event was graced by some of the beautiful filmmakers that include Sola Sobowale, Toyin Abraham, Sharon Ooja, Beverly Osu, Nancy Isime, Toni Tones, Toke Makinwa, Kehinde Bankole, Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman, Rahama Sadau, and Dakore Egbuson amongst others