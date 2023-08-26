Netflix Celebrates Nigeria’s Film, TV Stars in Style

It was Netflix’s event. The intention was to celebrate Nigeria’s film and TV stars who have sustained their contributions to the growth and expansion of the movie industry over the years. The gala party was a star-studded affair as celebrities from various industries graced the event.

From Nollywood and Kannywood actors to renowned musicians and content creators, the guest list was a who’s who of the entertainment industry in Nigeria. Netflix, regarded as the biggest investor in the Nollywood project, is believed to have invested millions of dollars in the Nigerian movie industry since 2016 till date.

The platform said Nigerian industry practitioners have embraced its stage over the years and it chose the day to celebrate the stars and content creators in Africa Stars like Joke Silva, Sola Sobowale, Kunle Afolayan, Bimbo Ademoye, Femi Adebayo, Odunlade Adekola, Lateef Adedimeji, RMD, Ramsey Nouah among others were at the event which showcased the best in the industry.

The gala also attracted prominent figures from the fashion industry, with designers showcasing their latest creations on the red carpet. Social media influencers, Macaroni, Abayomi Alvin, Kenny Blaq, Bovi joined the festivities, making the event a unique blend of talent and glamour. The night came to an end with brilliant performance by Chike and Afro-House queen, Niniola.