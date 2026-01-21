Netanyanhu Accepts Trump’s Invitation For Board Of Peace

Israel’s Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has accepted the request from the 47th President of the United States (US), Donald Trump to join the “Board of Peace”, which was created to resolve conflicts.

Announcing his acceptance, he wrote, “Prime Minister Netanyahu announced that he has accepted US President Donald Trump’s invitation and will join as a member of the Board of Peace, which will be composed of leaders of the world.”

New Telegraph reports that the board was originally set up to oversee the rebuilding of post-war Gaza, but its charter does not appear to limit its role to the Palestinian territory, and members have to pay up to $1 billion for a permanent spot on it.

The board “Seeks to promote stability, restore dependable and lawful governance, and secure enduring peace in areas affected or threatened by conflict”, reads the preamble of the charter sent to countries invited to participate.

The board of peace will be chaired by President Trump, who will also “separately serve” as the representative of the United States.

It should be noted that Dozens of countries and leaders have said they have received an invitation, including close US allies but also adversaries.

Longtime US ally France, however, has indicated it will not join. While announcing the creation of the board last week, Trump also unveiled plans to establish a “Gaza Executive Board” operating under the body.

The executive board would include Turkish Foreign Minister Hakan Fidan and Qatari diplomat Ali Al-Thawadi.

Netanyahu has strongly objected to their inclusion.

Ties between Turkey and Israel have deteriorated since the war in Gaza broke out in October 2023, following an unprecedented attack by Hamas on Israel.

A separate committee of 15 Palestinian technocrats has also been formed to oversee the day-to-day administration of Gaza as part of the second phase of a truce plan announced by Trump in October.

The committee, led by Gaza native and former Palestinian Authority deputy minister Ali Shaath, commenced its initial work in Cairo this week.