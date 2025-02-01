Share

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu on Saturday welcomed the release of hostages, Ofer Calderon and Yarden Bibas from Gaza,

This was as he reaffirmed the Israeli Government’s commitment to securing the return of all captives still held by Hamas.

In a statement released after he received the hostage, Netanyahu said, “The Israeli government embraces the two returning hostages. Their families have been informed by the relevant authorities that they are in the hands of our forces.”

The statement further explains Israel’s ongoing efforts to bring back all remaining hostages and missing individuals.

Calderon and Bibas were freed earlier today and handed over to the Red Cross before being transferred to Israeli forces inside Gaza.

Their release comes amid continued diplomatic and military pressure on Hamas to release those still in captivity.

Meanwhile, the hostages have crossed into Israel after 484 days in Hamas captivity, the Israel Defense Forces (IDF) confirmed.

The two were escorted out of the Gaza Strip by Israeli special forces after being handed over to them by the Red Cross.

According to the IDF, Bibas and Calderon are being taken to a facility near the border for an initial medical and psychological evaluation before reuniting with their families.

