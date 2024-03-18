Netanyahu Vows to Defy Allies on Rafah Invasion

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has reaffirmed his determination to launch an offensive in Rafah, defying international criticism. The city is crammed with some 1.5 million Palestinians from other parts of Gaza seeking refuge. His comments came as the German chancellor, on a Middle East trip, restated his opposition to the plan.

But Netanyahu said “no international pressure will stop Israel” from achieving all of its war aims. “If we stop the war now before achieving all of its goals, the meaning is that Israel had lost the war and we will not allow this,” Netanyahu told a meeting of his cabinet.

He said Israel must be able to continue its war, with the aims of “eliminating Hamas, releasing all our hostages and ensuring that Gaza will no longer pose a threat against Israel”. “To do this, we will also operate in Rafah.” Netanyahu said the offensive in city at the southern tip of the Gaza Strip “will happen” and will take “several weeks”. He also lashed out at his critics for, as he put it, forgetting the Hamas attack of October 7, reports the BBC.