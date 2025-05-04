Netanyahu Vows Response After Houthi Missile Hits Near Israel’s Main Airport

Share

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has vowed to retaliate against the Houthis after a missile fired by the group struck the grounds of Israel’s main airport.

In a video posted on social media, Netanyahu threatened strikes against the group, saying: “We attacked in the past, we will attack in the future”.

The missile, fired from Yemen by the Iran-backed group, landed near the main terminal of Ben Gurion airport yesterday morning, Israeli authorities said.

Four people were injured by the blast, with another two injured on their way to a shelter, Israeli media reported, citing emergency services, reports the BBC.

Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Saree said in a televised statement that the Israeli airport was “no longer safe for air travel”. Israel’s Defence Minister, Israel Katz, said in a statement: “Anyone who hits us, we will hit them seven times stronger”.

