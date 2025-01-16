Netanyahu Thanks Trump Over Israel-Hamas Ceasefire

Share

Following the ceasefire notice, the Prime Minister of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Wednesday, lauded President-elect, Donald Trump, for brokering the ceasefire peace between Israel and Hamas in Palestine.

New Telegraph had earlier reported that the ceasefire was announced on January 15, the first in fifteen months after Hamas attacked Israel on October 7, 2023.

Reacting to the peace accord, Netanyahu in a call with Trump reiterated his commitment to return all Israel’s hostages however he can.

Netanyahu, after Trump’s call, also spoke with President Joe Biden, lauding his effort in securing the ceasefire terms.

“Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu spoke this evening with US President-elect Donald Trump and thanked him for his assistance in advancing the release of the hostages and for helping Israel bring an end to the suffering of dozens of hostages and their families. “The Prime Minister made it clear that he is committed to returning all of the hostages however he can and commended the US President-elect for his remarks that the US would work with Israel to ensure that Gaza will never be a haven for terrorism. “The two decided to meet in Washington soon in order to discuss this and other important issues. “Prime Minister Netanyahu then spoke with US President Joe Biden and thanked him as well for his assistance in advancing the hostages deal,” it read.

