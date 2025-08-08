Netanyahu Says Israel Intends To Take Full Control Of All Of Gaza

Israel’s PM Benjamin Netanyahu has said he intends to take control of all of Gaza but does “not want to keep it”, as he met with his security cabinet to discuss a complete military takeover.

The UN warns the move could risk “catastrophic consequences”, and hostage families fear it could endanger their loved ones.

But Israeli media say Netanyahu believes it is the only way to destroy Hamas, and free hostages following the breakdown of ceasefire talks.

The meeting comes as Israel faces growing international pressure, including from its allies, to end the war in Gaza and allow more aid into the territory.

Israel launched its war in Gaza following Hamas’s October 7 2023 attack, in which it killed about 1,200 people and took 251 back to Gaza as hostages.

Meanwhile, the US ambassador to Israel says it’s up to the Israeli government to decide if they want to annex the Gaza Strip.