Netanyahu Reacts To Release Of Hostage By Hamas

Share

Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu on Thursday condemned the handing-over of seven hostages including two Israelis, saying it is an unimaginable cruelty of the Hamas terrorist organization.

President Netanyahu in a statement sighted by New Telegraph said the safety of hostages must be guaranteed and the mediators should take immediate action to prevent a repeat of such incidents.

Netanyahu said, “I view with great severity the shocking scenes during the release of our hostages. This is further proof of the unimaginable cruelty of the Hamas terrorist organization.

READ ALSO:

“Whoever dares to harm our hostages — will pay,” he warned.

The hostages, including Israeli civilians Gadi Mozes and Arbel Yehoud, were handed over amid a screaming crowd that appeared to obstruct their release.

Five Thai civilians were also transferred in Khan Younis.

Share

Please follow and like us: