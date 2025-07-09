Netanyahu Nominates Trump For Nobel Peace Prize

The Israeli Prime Minister, Benjamin Netanyahu, has nominated US President, Donald Trump, for the Nobel Peace Prize. Netanyahu, who is in Washington for a meeting with US officials, presented Trump with the letter he submitted to the prize committee.

“I want to express the appreciation and admiration not only of all Israelis, but of the Jewish people,” Netanyahu said at a White House dinner on Monday. The prime minister praised Trump’s “pursuit of peace and security”.

“He’s forging peace as we speak, in one country, in one region after the other,” Netanyahu said. “So, I want to present to you, Mr. President, the letter I sent to the Nobel Prize Committee.

It’s nominating you for the Peace Prize, which is well deserved. You should get it.” “Coming from you in particular, this is very meaningful,” Trump replied.

This is the second time Trump has been nominated for the Nobel Peace Prize. Last month, Pakistan recommended the US president for the award, after he helped broker a truce with neighbouring India.

The Pakistani government said Trump proved himself a genuine peacemaker, demonstrating great strategic foresight and stellar statesmanship through robust diplomatic engagement with both Islamabad and New Delhi.