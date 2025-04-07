US Tariffs: Netanyahu Meets Trump In Washington

Share

Prime Minister Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu, on Monday, met with the President of the United States (US), Donald Trump, in Washington DC.

New Telegraph reports that Netanyahu is the first foreign leader to meet President Trump in the US capital since the “Liberation Day” tariffs announcement.

It was gathered that he will likely ask Trump for a reprieve from US tariffs while seeking further backing on Iran and Gaza. He was also due to discuss the war in Gaza, following the collapse of a short-lived truce that the United States had helped broker.

Arriving in Washington direct from a visit to Hungary, Netanyahu’s chief objective was to try to persuade Trump to reverse the decision or, at the very least, to reduce the 17 per cent levy set to be imposed on Israeli imports before it takes effect.

Upon arrival, Netanyahu met with US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick and US Trade Representative Jamieson Greer, according to his office.

Before leaving Budapest, Netanyahu had said his discussions would cover a range of issues, including “the tariff regime that has also been imposed on Israel”.

“I’m the first international leader, the first foreign leader who will meet with President Trump on a matter so crucial to Israel’s economy.

“I believe this reflects the special personal relationship and the unique bond between the United States and Israel, which is so vital at this time,” he stated

Analysts said Netanyahu would seek to secure an exemption from the tariffs for Israel.

Israel had attempted to avoid the new levy by moving preemptively a day before Trump’s announcement and lifting all remaining duties on the one per cent of American goods still affected by them.

But Trump did not exempt Israel from his global salvo, saying the US had a significant trade deficit with the country, the top beneficiary of US military aid.

