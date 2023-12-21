Netanyahu: Israel Will Keep Fighting Until Hamas Defeated

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu yesterday published a statement seemingly ruling out the possibility of an immediate ceasefire in Gaza “before the elimination of Hamas”.

In a post on social media, he said anyone who thinks Israel will stop the war before achieving its goals is “not connected to reality”. “We won’t stop fighting until we’ve achieved all the objectives we’ve set ourselves: the elimination of Hamas, the release of our hostages and the end of the threat from Gaza,” he reiterated in the statement.

Earlier, the leader of Hamas, Ismail Haniyeh, arrived Cairo, Egypt for talks on a fresh ceasefire in Gaza. Efforts to get a United Nations Security Council ceasefire motion are set to resume after Tuesday’s vote was delayed. The US says it is working with other members on the text, but it has vetoed previous resolutions, reports the BBC.

Aid agencies have voiced anger and frustration over the continued plight of civilians in Gaza ahead of the vote.