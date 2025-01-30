New Telegraph

January 30, 2025
Netanyahu Invited To Meet Trump At White House Next Week

Benjamin Netanyahu has been invited to meet US President Donald Trump at the White House next week, the Israeli prime minister’s office has said.

The visit, yet to be confirmed by the Trump administration, is set to take place on February 4. Netanyahu’s office said in a statement that the Israeli PM is the first foreign leader to be invited to the White House during Trump’s second term, reports the BBC.

On Monday, while onboard Air Force One, Trump said Netanyahu would be travelling to Washington to meet him “very soon”, without giving a specific date.

The meeting comes as a six-week ceasefire is being observed in Gaza after a deal was struck between Israel and Hamas to halt the war.

