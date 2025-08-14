New Telegraph

August 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook Twitter
August 14, 2025
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Foreign
  3. Netanyahu: Gaza Talks…

Netanyahu: Gaza Talks To Focus On Releasing Hostages All In One Go

Israel’s Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has indicated that Gaza ceasefire efforts are now focused on a comprehensive deal to release all the remaining hostages at once.

The plan previously being pushed was for an initial 60- day truce and partial release of living hostages. Hamas says a delegation of its leaders is in Cairo for “preliminary talks” with Egyptian officials.

Reports say that mediators see a window of opportunity in the coming weeks to try to push a deal through, reports the BBC.

After indirect talks between Israel and Hamas broke down last month, Israel announced a controversial plan to widen its military offensive and conquer all the Gaza Strip – including the areas where most of its two million Palestinian residents have sought refuge.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Gory Tales Of Inhuman Treatment Of Detainees At Tiger Base Police (3)
Read Next

US Ready To Support Ukraine, Zelensky Says After Call With Trump