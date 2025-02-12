Netanyahu: Gaza Ceasefire Ends If Hamas Doesn’t Return Hostages Saturday

Share

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said the Gaza ceasefire will end if Hamas does not release Israeli hostages on Saturday.

Hamas said on Monday it would not release three Israelis as planned this weekend, because of alleged Israeli violations of the ceasefire.

Netanyahu said the Israeli military is ready to “return to intense fighting until Hamas is finally defeated”.

US President Donald Trump has already said Israel should cancel the ceasefire and “let hell break out” if Hamas does not release all remaining hostages.

Trump was hosting Jordan’s King Abdullah yesterday after suggesting he may withhold aid to Jordan and Egypt if they don’t co-operate with his plan to take control of Gaza and resettle the population in the two countries.

In total, 17 Israeli hostages were still due to be released in the first phase of the ceasefire, eight of whom Israel says are dead. Hundreds of Palestinian prisoners have been freed by Israel so far



