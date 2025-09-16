Netanyahu Does Not Rule Out Further Strikes On Hamas Leaders

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has not ruled out further strikes on Hamas leaders following last week’s attack in Qatar, saying they would not have immunity “wherever they are”.

Speaking at a Jerusalem press conference with US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Netanyahu said every country had the right “to defend itself beyond its borders”.

Israel’s decision to target Hamas leaders in Qatar – a close US ally – drew international outrage and criticism from US President Donald Trump.

Hamas said six people were killed but that its leaders survived, reports the BBC. Netanyahu’s comments come days after the White House said Trump had assured Qatar “that such a thing will not happen again on their soil”.

When pressed on whether the US had any involvement in the strike, Netanyahu told journalists: “We did it on our own. Period.”