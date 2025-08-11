Netanyahu Defends Planned Military Offensive in Gaza

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Israel “has no choice but to finish the job and complete the defeat of Hamas.” He was speaking to foreign media in Jerusalem and defending a planned military offensive. He asserted that “our goal is not to occupy Gaza, our goal is to free Gaza.”

He is also pushed back against what he calls a “global campaign of lies” as condemnation of the plan grows both inside and outside Israel. Netanyahu said there is a “fairly short timetable” in mind for next steps in Gaza.

The goals there, he said, include demilitarizing Gaza, the Israeli military having “overriding security control” there and a non-Israeli civilian administration in charge, reports The Associated Press.

The prime minister also said he had directed Israel’s military in recent days to “bring in more foreign journalists” — which would be a striking development as they have not been allowed into Gaza beyond military embeds. Reacting, the UK, France and other European countries warn Israel’s plan “risks violating international humanitarian law”, at a UN emergency meeting on Gaza in New York.

On his part, Iran’s foreign minister, Seyed Abbas Araghchi, said the country condemns “any displacement of Gazan people or occupation”. He was asked by reporters about Israel’s Gaza City occupation plans earlier. Iran’s foreign ministry also said in a statement yesterday that “displacing residents” is part of a strategy to “eliminate Palestinian identity and statehood” and is a “violation of international law”.

The statement also urged the international community to prosecute Israel and “end their impunity”. Meanwhile, at least 26 Palestinians were killed while seeking aid in the Gaza Strip, hospitals and witnesses said, as families of Israeli hostages called for a general strike to protest Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s plans to expand military operations in the territory.

And in another development, thousands of protesters have taken to the streets across Israel to oppose the government’s plan to expand its military operation in Gaza. Protesters, including family members of 50 hostages in Gaza, 20 of whom are still thought to be alive, fear the plan puts the lives of hostages at risk, and urged the government to secure their release.