Netanyahu Condemns Christian Genocide In Nigeria

The Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has decried what he terms as persecution of Christians in Nigeria, urging for an immediate end to religiously motivated violence and displacement targeting Christians in Nigeria.

This was contained in a Christmas video message delivered on Wednesday, December 24.

In the video, the Israeli Prime Minister said that attacks against Christians or adherents of any religion were unacceptable and must not be tolerated.

He specifically cited militant attacks against Christians in Nigeria, calling for they to come to an end without further delay.

“The persecution of Christians or members of any religion cannot and must not be tolerated. And the displacement and attacks against Christians in Nigeria, that too must end. And it must end now,” he said.

He further highlighted Israel as, in his words, the only country in the Middle East where Christians can freely practise their faith and celebrate religious traditions without fear.

Netanyahu put Israel’s approach into perspective with what he described as widespread intimidation and persecution of Christian communities in other parts of the region.

“Israel is the only country in the Middle East where Christians can practise their faith with full rights and in total freedom, where Christian pilgrims are embraced with open arms and are so deeply appreciated, where Christians can celebrate their traditions proudly and openly do so without any fear,” Netanyahu said.

He added that Israel’s Christian population continues to grow, while Christian communities in several Middle Eastern countries have declined due to discrimination and oppression. He made particular reference to countries like Iraq, Syria, Lebanon, Turkey, and areas under the Palestinian Authority as examples.

Interestingly, in Bethlehem, the birthplace of Jesus, there exists a significant demographic shift since the city came under Palestinian Authority control.

“The birthplace of Jesus, Bethlehem, used to have an 80 per cent Christian population. That’s when we were there. When we left and gave it to the Palestinian Authority, it has since dwindled from 80 per cent to 20 per cent,” he said.

Netanyahu further compared the treatment of Christian symbols, stating that Jerusalem’s municipal authorities distribute Christmas trees annually, while a Christmas tree was recently burned in Jenin.

“In Jerusalem, the city municipality every year officially distributes Christmas trees every year. It’s been doing so for two decades. By contrast, a few days ago, in the Palestinian town of Jenin, Palestinians burnt a Christmas tree in the Holy Redeemer Church,” he said.

“That’s the difference. Israel stands up for Christians across the region, wherever they face widespread intimidation and persecution,” he added.

Concluding his message, Netanyahu extended seasonal greetings to Christians worldwide.