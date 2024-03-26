Netanyahu Cancels Washington Trip To Protest UN’s Call For Gaza Ceasefire

The United Nations Security Council yesterday issued its first demand to halt the fighting in Gaza, calling for a ceasefire during the Muslim holy month of Ramadan in a vote that drew an immediate protest from the Israeli prime minister. Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu cancelled a planned visit to Washington by a high-level delegation and accused the US of “retreating” from a “principled position” by allowing the vote to pass without conditioning the ceasefire on the release of hostages held by Hamas.

The resolution passed 14-0 after the US decided not to use its veto power and instead abstained on the resolution, which also demanded the release of all hostages taken captive during Hamas’ October 7 surprise attack in southern Israel. But the measure does not link that demand to the cease-fire during Ramadan, which ends April 9, reports The Associated Press. The Israeli delegation was to present White House officials with plans for an expected ground invasion of the strategic Gaza town of Rafah, where over 1 million Palestinian civilians have sought shelter from the war.

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said the US had been “consistent” in its support for a cease-fire as part of a hostage deal. “The reason we abstained is because this resolution text did not condemn Hamas,” Kirby said. The vote comes after Russia and China vetoed a US-sponsored resolution Friday that would have supported “an immediate and sustained cease-fire” in the Israeli-Hamas conflict.