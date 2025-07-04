Net-Zero: NGX Group Secures Funding Deal With Germany’s DEG Impulse

In a landmark stride towards climate resilience and sustainable finance, Nigerian Exchange Group (NGX Group), Africa’s premier integrated market infrastructure provider, has sealed a multi-billion-naira funding agreement with DEG Impulse gGmbH, the impact-focused subsidiary of German Development Finance Institution, DEG – Deutsche Investitions-und Entwicklungsgesellschaft mbH, part of the KfW Bankengruppe.

Signed in Cologne, Germany, the agreement will power the rollout of NGX Group’s flagship “Net-Zero Programme” (N-Zero), a first-of-its-kind initiative designed to embed sciencebased emission reduction practices across Nigerian corporates.

The support, channelled through DEG Impulse’s develoPPP pro – gramme—funded by Germany’s Federal Ministry for Economic Cooperation and Development (BMZ)— underscores a growing alignment between international climate finance and African capital market innovation.

The N-Zero Programme, set to run from June 2025 through April 2027, is structured to help participating companies develop credible decarbonisation strategies, access the global carbon credit market, and adhere to rigorous environmental, social, and governance (ESG) benchmarks.

It aims to assist no fewer than 26 Nigerian businesses in reducing or avoiding over 20,000 tonnes of greenhouse gas emissions, thus directly supporting Nigeria’s nationally determined contributions (NDCs) under the Paris Climate Agreement.

Temi Popoola, Group Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of NGX Group, hailed the partnership as “a significant milestone in our sustainability journey,” noting that it “demonstrates strong confidence in our vision to drive sustainable finance, build a climate-conscious private sector in Nigeria, and champion climate action across Africa.”

He emphasized that NZero will translate environmental ambition into tangible outcomes by equipping businesses with the frameworks and technical tools required to participate meaningfully in the evolving global green economy.

NGX Group Chairman, Alhaji (Dr.) Umaru Kwairanga, said the initiative “reaffirms our longstanding commitment to innovation and sustainable development,” adding that the Group is resolute in placing capital markets at the heart of climate solutions.

“This partnership is a model for what is possible when global institutions collaborate with local expertise,” he stated.

Administered in collaboration with Africa Foresight Group (AFG), the implementation partner, the programme will facilitate the registration of carbon credits and offer participating firms pathways to emissions offsetting—unlocking new streams of value in the carbon economy.