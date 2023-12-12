Net Zero: Good monetary policy key to Nigeria attracting $1.9trn

Nigeria needs sound monetary and fiscal policies to attract $1.9 trillion required to achieve Net Zero by 2060, a former President of the Nigerian-German Business Group (NGBG), Mr Joe Femi-Dagunro, has said.

In an interview with New Telegraph over the weekend, he also said it was imperative to have rule of law, good foreign policies as well as capable and trusted hands for the country to attract the fund.

The Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, had said $1.9 trillion was required to get Nigeria to Net Zero by 2060, including $410 billion above usual spending. He noted that this additional cost translateed to about $10 billion annually.

Speaking recently at the 2nd German-Nigerian Symposium on Green Hydrogen, the minister also estimated that harnessing investment opportunities in the Nigerian Electricity Transition Plan (ETP) would generate up to $23 billion.

According to him, the ETP creates significant investment opportunities such as the establishment and expansion of industries related to solar energy, green hydrogen, and electric vehicles.

He said: “$1.9 trillion is required to get Nigeria to Net Zero by 2060, including $410 billion above usual spending. This additional cost translates to about $10 billion annually.

“A $23 billion investment opportunity has been identified based on current in-country programmes and projects that are directly related to the just energy transition.”

Dagunro, also a former Regional Director, Gulf Port Cranes, Abu Dhabi, said while it is important to make projections, more efforts and strategies should be activated and geared toward addressing current challenges.

He said: “Whatever, investment you want to realise or bring, first there must be rule of law, There must be capable hands and trusted people to manage it. These are the things that everybody must understand.

“We have to have a good Central Bank policy, our monetary policy, our fiscal policy, our foreign policies are very critical. People want to know how we treat ourselves locally and then how we treat others coming. If the businesses are not well treated, the foreigners will have feedback.

“They come in and see businessmen complaining about facilities, they will not be excited. Until we begin to look at it, foreigners will come and mingle with the locals and the locals will give them this information and we cannot control it.

“If today is good, tomorrow will be better. We have to begin to reason from that angle. We have a projection of 2060, I wonder how many of us will see 2060. We all want to live long but we have to be careful of the kind of things we do. So let us begin to make today comfortable for ourselves.

“Let us begin to think of what we can do between now and the next four years. This government is not going to be there forever. So let us do something that we can accomplish so that the next government will not have any reason not to continue with it.

‘So we should do things that will be within the planned four or five years. Let us not begin to think of 201000 or 2060, let us do it within our range of time and power. Let us complete it. If it is a good road that we want to do, let us do it. If it is a hospital we want to do, let us do it. If it is 10 hospitals we want to rehabilitate, let us take it from there and not to say we want to rehabilitate all the federal hospitals and medical centres and then we do not do one completely and the whole thing is in shambles.

“We have to stop this haphazard programme. That is why it is not something that I would wish this government to do. I think they should be pragmatic and cohesive and independent in doing some of these things successfully so that in the nearest future, we can have a reference point.”

Dagunro said that the energy crisis was getting worse in Nigeria and in many other countries. He noted that efficient power supply was the nucleus of industrialisation and development, adding that concerted efforts should be made by all stakeholders to improve on power generation, transmission and distribution in the country.

He said the Federal Government should make good its recent power agreement with Siemens of Germany.