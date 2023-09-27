Net Worth: Trump Found Liable For Fraud In New York Civil Case

Former President of the United States (US), Donald Trump has been found liable for exaggerating his net worth by billions of dollars in the financial records submitted to banks and insurers.

A New York State Court on Tuesday ruled that Trump and his family business were guilty of fraud in relation to state Attorney-General, Letitia James’ civil claim that the former US president had falsified his assets and net worth.

Justice Arthur Engoron of the New York State Court in Manhattan cited in his ruling several examples, including that the former president frequently claimed that his Trump Tower penthouse was three times as big as it actually was, even after he was alerted to the error.

“A discrepancy of this order of magnitude, by a real estate developer sizing up his own living space of decades, can only be considered fraud,” the judge wrote.

In sanctioning Trump’s lawyers, Engoron said they had repeatedly raised frivolous arguments that had already been rejected, including that James lacked standing to sue their clients.

“Infants, legally declared incompetents, and persons under certain legal disabilities are not allowed to sue,” the judge said. “The New York attorney general is none of the above.”

He also ordered the cancellation of business certificates for the Trump Organisation and other corporate defendants.

Lawyers for Trump and the other defendants did not immediately respond to requests for comment.

READ ALSO;

James sued Trump in Sept. 2022, accusing him, his adult children and the Trump Organization of lying for a decade about asset values and his net worth to get better terms on bank loans and insurance.

The attorney general has said Trump inflated his net worth by as much as $2.23 billion, and by one measure as much as $3.6 billion, on annual financial statements given to banks and insurers.

James has said assets whose values were inflated included Trump’s Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida, his penthouse apartment in Manhattan’s Trump Tower, and various office buildings and golf courses.

Engoron said James had established liability for false valuations of several properties, including Mar-a-Lago and the penthouse.

The judge also chided Trump for offering defences in a deposition that were “wholly without basis in law or fact.”

“He claims that if the values of the property have gone up in the years since the (financial statements) were submitted, then the numbers were not inflated at that time,” Engoron wrote.

“He also seems to imply that the numbers cannot be inflated because he could find a ‘buyer from Saudi Arabia’ to pay any price he suggests.”

Engoron ruled three months after a state appeals court said some of James’ claims were too old because statutes of limitations had expired in either July 2014 or February 2016.

Trump has said the decision essentially gutted James’ lawsuit, while James has said Trump’s conduct reflected a series of “continuing wrongs” that she could prove at trial.

Despite facing a slew of litigation, Trump holds a commanding lead in the race for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination.

He has pleaded not guilty to charges in four indictments accusing him of trying to overturn his 2020 election, hoarding classified materials, and covering up hush money payments to a porn star.

Trump also faces a January civil trial over damages he owes for defaming a writer who claimed he raped her.

The trial may not automatically start on Monday as a result of Engoron’s decision.