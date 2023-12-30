NET Honours 2023: Funke Akindele, Sabinus, Tobi Bakre Others Win Big

The winners of the NET Honours class of 2023 has been announced, marking another successful edition of the annual people’s Choice award. This year’s event celebrated outstanding individuals within and beyond the entertainment industry who have made a significant impact. With the new edition, we introduced an expanded array of voting categories, empowering the audience to vote for their favourites.

There were 24 categories in total – 18 voting categories consisting of the Most Popular Actor, Most Popular Actress, Most Popular Comedian, Most Popular BB- Naija Star and more. The non-voting categories which included the Most Searched Actress, Most Searched Actor, Most Popular Person, and Most Popular Couple, were largely based on audiences’ search results across our platforms, Netng, 234Star and Neusroom.

“African entertainers continue to break barriers and set unprecedented records at every turn. These fuels the imperative to recognise the exceptional contributions of these personalities and celebrate their remarkable achievements. This year marked a significant stride for NET Honours, expanding the voting categories to 18.” stated Iretomiwa Akintunde-Johnson, ID Africa’s Regional Manager for West Africa.

“The aim was to engage a broader audience, enabling them to vote their favourite superstars into the prestigious NET Honours class of 2023.”