Net Forex Inflow Down 11.95% To $61.29bn In 11 Months

Net foreign exchange inflow into the country’s economy declined by 11.95 per cent, or $8.32 billion, to $61.29 billion between January and November 2025, compared with the $69.61 billion recorded in the corresponding period of the preceding year, according to latest data released by the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN).

New Telegraph’s analysis of the apex bank’s data on foreign exchange flows for the first 11 months of last year shows that the amount of inflow through autonomous sources in a particular month was generally key to the economy recording a lower or higher net foreign exchange inflow during that period.

For instance, in its monthly economic report for November 2025 released over the weekend, the CBN said: “Foreign exchange flows through the economy resulted in a net inflow of $5.28 billion, compared with $7.91 billion in October. “Aggregate foreign exchange inflow decreased to $8.80 billion, from $10.0 billion in October.

Aggregate foreign exchange outflow, however, increased to $3.52 billion, from $2.09 billion in the preceding month. “Foreign exchange inflow through the bank rose to $4.56 billion, from $2.27 billion in October.

In contrast, autonomous inflow declined to $4.25 billion, from $7.73 billion in the preceding month. Outflow through the bank rose to $2.69 billion, from $1.35 billion in the preceding month. Similarly, autonomous outflow increased to $0.83 billion, from $0.74 billion in October.

“Consequently, the bank recorded a net inflow of $1.86 billion, compared with $0.93 billion in the preceding period. A lower net inflow of $3.42 billion was recorded through autonomous sources, compared with $6.98 billion in October.”

However, in its economic report for October 2025, the apex bank attributed the higher net foreign exchange inflow recorded by the economy in that month “largely to increased inflow through autonomous sources.”

The report said: “Foreign exchange conditions improved in October, as the economy recorded a higher net foreign exchange inflow, driven largely by increased receipts from autonomous sources. Total foreign exchange flows resulted in a net inflow of $7.91 billion, compared with $5.61 billion in September.

“Aggregate inflows rose to $10.00 billion, from $8.60 billion, while aggregate outflows declined to $2.09 billion, from $2.99 billion. Autonomous inflows strengthened significantly, rising to $7.73 billion from $5.55 billion in September.

In contrast, inflow through the bank moderated to $2.27 billion, from $3.05 billion in the previous month. “Autonomous outflows declined to $0.74 billion from $1.09 billion, while outflows through the bank fell to $1.35 billion from $1.90 billion.

“Consequently, net inflow through autonomous sources increased to $6.98 billion, up from $4.47 billion in the preceding month. The bank also recorded a net inflow of $0.93 billion, compared with $1.14 billion in September.”

New Telegraph reports that as part of its ongoing reforms in the foreign exchange market, aimed at boosting liquidity in the fx markets, the CBN, in late 2024, announced the introduction of an Electronic Foreign Exchange Matching System (EFEMS), which was expected to reshape how foreign exchange transactions are conducted in the interbank market by enhancing transparency and promoting a market-driven exchange rate accessible to the public.