Nestoil, Neconde, Ernest Obiejesi And Nnenna Obiejesi’s Appeals Suffer Major Set Back As Supreme Court Orders Them Back To The Court Of Appeal

The Supreme Court sitting in Abuja today in a panel presided over by his lordship Justice Inyang Okoro JSC ordered parties to go back to the Court of Appeal for that Court to resolve the issue of legal representation and thereafter report back on the January 26 2026.

Other Justices on the panel concurring with the Presiding Justice were Justice Jauro (JSC), Justice Sankey (JSC), Justice Adumehin (JSC) and Justice Sadiq Umar (JSC).

The Supreme Court also strongly cautioned Counsel that in matters of debt recovery, the debtor should simply be encouraged to pay the debt rather than filing frivolous Appeals/Applications.

Purporting to represent Neconde was Chief Olanipekun (SAN) and for Nestoil Muiz Banire (SAN) whose competence and authority is being challenged by Ayo Olorunfemi (SAN) leading Ame Ogie for Neconde and Ayoola Ajayi (SAN)leading MB Ganiyu for Nestoil.

Appearing for Ernest Azudialu-Obiejesi was Chinonye Obiagwu (SAN) while Kehinde Ogunyumiju (SAN) leading Ademola Abimbola (SAN) and Chikasolu Ojukwu (SAN) appeared for Nnenna Obiejesi. Also in Court was the Receiver/Manager Mr. ABUBAKAR SULUGAMBARI (SAN).

R e p r e s e n t i n g FBNQUEST Merchant Bank Limited & First Trustees were Babajide Koku (SAN), Victor Ogude (SAN), Omosanya Poopola (SAN) leading Toheeb Ipaye, Kamaal Fagbemi, Kehinde Wilkey and Buchi Ofulue. Today’s proceedings sends very strong signals to debtors and counsel to debtors that a debt owed must be paid.