Nestoil–Neconde Debt Dispute: A Credit Problem Hiding In Plain Sight

The Supreme Court’s recent decision to reject the appeal filed by Nestoil Limited and Neconde Energy Limited, while ordering the matter back to the Court of Appeal, has once again thrust one of Nigeria’s most consequential corporate debt disputes into public view.

Yet, beyond the legal headlines, the ruling exposes a more uncomfortable reality about Nigeria’s credit ecosystem, one that extends far beyond the immediate parties to the case. The apex court did not pronounce on the substance of the debt.

It neither validated nor dismissed the lenders’ claims. Instead, it halted proceedings on a preliminary procedural issue: which lawyers were properly authorised to represent the borrowing companies. While technical, the pause has created space to reflect on the deeper problem the case represents.

The Dispute At its core, the Nestoil–Neconde dispute is not merely a legal contest between borrowers and lenders. It is a mirror reflecting Nigeria’s fragile credit culture, one that has been years in the making.

The dispute crystallised between 2023 and 2024, when a consortium of lenders, led by FBNQuest Merchant Bank Limited and First Trustees, commenced formal debt recovery proceedings against Nestoil Limited and Neconde Energy Limited. The lenders allege that the companies defaulted on large-scale loan obligations, estimated at over $1 billion, arising from financing arrangements tied to oil and gas operations executed in earlier years.

The facilities were tied to financing arrangements within the oil and gas sector. Following the alleged defaults, the lenders moved to enforce repayment through the courts. The borrowers, for their part, have argued that the defaults were not the result of unwillingness to pay, but of macroeconomic shocks that severely impaired repayment capacity.

They point to the sharp depreciation of the naira, which significantly inflated the local currency value of dollardenominated debt, alongside volatility in the oil and gas sector that constrained cash flows. From a commercial standpoint, this explanation is understandable. From a credit standpoint, it is troubling. One thing to note is that credit systems do not operate on sympathy; they operate on certainty.

When borrowers treat macroeconomic stress as justification for non-payment rather than as a risk to be anticipated and managed, the cost does not disappear. Banks respond predictably. Loan tenors shorten. Collateral demands rise. Pricing becomes punitive. Longterm project finance retreats. Over time, credit becomes scarcer, more expensive, and more distrust-driven.

The ecosystem shrinks not because capital is unavailable, but because confidence has eroded. This pattern is not unique to Nestoil or Neconde. It reflects a broader Nigerian tendency where large borrowers often seek judicial relief after default, rather than early restructuring before default. Litigation then becomes a substitute for balance-sheet discipline, stretching disputes over years while lenders warehouse non-performing exposures and the wider economy absorbs the opportunity cost of idle capital.

What The Courts Have Said So Far The judicial record has, so far, favoured enforcement. At the Federal High Court, the lenders secured rulings that allowed them to pursue recovery measures, including receivership. The Court of Appeal subsequently upheld key aspects of those decisions, reinforcing the lenders’ position and narrowing the borrowers’ options.

It was against this backdrop that Nestoil and Neconde approached the Supreme Court, seeking to overturn the appellate rulings. But rather than engage the merits of the debt, the apex court identified a threshold issue that could not be ignored: a dispute over legal representation.

The court ruled that proceedings conducted without properly authorised counsel could be legally defective, and therefore remitted the matter back to the Court of Appeal to resolve that issue first. Crucially:

• The Supreme Court did not absolve the borrowers of liability

• It did not strike out the lenders’ claims

• It did not rule on the validity or enforceability of the debt Financial hardship and the limits of judicial sympathy Publicly available rulings do not suggest that arguments around FX losses, sector volatility, or cash-flow constraints were accepted as legal defences to default.

Courts have been increasingly clear: financial difficulty may explain default, but it does not rewrite contracts. Unless a borrower can show that a lender breached the agreement or failed to follow due process, enforcement rights tend to crystallise once repayment terms are breached.

This legal posture matters. It signals to the market that courts remain reluctant to socialise private credit risk through judicial indulgence. Why This Case Matters Seen through this lens, the Nestoil–Neconde dispute is less about procedural technicalities and more about what happens when credit risk is mispriced, macro risk is underestimated, and repayment discipline weakens.

It is a reminder that sustainable access to capital is built not merely on the ability to borrow, but on the credibility of repayment, especially when economic conditions turn adverse. What Happens Next The Court of Appeal is now expected to resolve the representation dispute and transmit its findings back to the Supreme Court.

Only then can the apex court, if necessary, proceed to consider the substantive appeal. Until that point, the debt recovery process remains legally alive but procedurally paused and the larger questions it raises for Nigeria’s credit system remain unanswered. Ultimately, credit markets survive on credibility, and that burden rests first with the borrower.