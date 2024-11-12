Nestlé’s Community Scholarship Boosts Students’ Education, Growth

Share

The entries for the 2024 edition of the annual scholarship programme aimed at high-achieving senior secondary school and tertiary institution students to pursue studies in Science and Technology, and enhance the future of young Nigerians, has been kicked off.

The Community Scholarship Programme, a yearly programme, was instituted by Nestlé Nigeria, which reaffirms its commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders in communities surrounding Nestlé operations as the scholarship empowers and supports students in the host communities.

Since launching the Community Scholarship in 2020, Nestlé Nigeria has remained committed to providing financial support to students in its host communities, this support that covers tuition, accommodation, uniforms, books, and other essential expenses towards ensuring that the benefitting students have the resources they need throughout their education journey. In this year’s edition, no fewer than 90 verified indigenes would receive educational grants worth over N18 million.

The programme, which the application portal had since opened on November 5, 2024 to flag-off the entries, would close on December 8, 2024. Nestlé Nigeria Corporate Communications, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Lead, Victoria Uwadoka, stressed the company’s commitment to creating shared value, linking Nestlé’s success to the wellbeing of its host communities.

She, however, encouraged recipients of the scholarship scheme to strive for academic excellence in order to stay competitive on a global scale. She stated: “These scholarships reflect our unwavering dedication to investing in the future of our youth.

At a time when economic challenges place added strain on families nationwide, we are proud to provide meaningful financial support that eases this burden. By investing in education, we are not only empowering individual students, but also fostering the growth and prosperity of our entire community.”

The commencement of this year’s entries was announced during the award presentation for the 2023/2024 Batch of recipients of the scholarship, where no fewer than 65 students from schools in Abaji, Agbara and Sagamu were awarded scholarships.

One of the recipients of the scholarship award, Adeyemi Gbenga Daniel, a tertiary beneficiary studying Mechanical Engineering at the University of Lagos, said at the ceremony:

“This scholarship empowers us to pursue our dreams, fuels our passion for learning, and helps us explore opportunities that might have otherwise been out of reach.”

Meanwhile, the traditional rulers of the recipient communities, who spoke at the event, expressed gratitude to Nestle Nigeria for its consistent efforts.

The monarchs – the Ona of Abaji in Kogi State, the Alagbara of Agbara in Agbara and the Akarigbo of Remo Land both in Ogun State, who were represented by their chiefs, lauded the company for keeping its promises and making a real difference through its corporate social responsibility (CRS) platform, “Creating Shared Value (CSV) initiatives.”

They, however, acknowledged the positive effects and impact of the initiative on their communities, which ranges from educational support to youth empowerment, even as they promised their continued support for Nestlé’s operations, and in ensuring that the communities remain friendly for business growth.

