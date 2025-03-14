Nestlé Professional Empowers Women Entrepreneurs In Food Industry

Share

In commemoration of International Women’s Day, Nestlé Professional, an arm of Nestlé Nigeria, has successfully hosted the 10th edition of its Business of Food workshop in Benin City, Edo State.

The initiative has transformed and equipped over 2,000 food businesses across Nigeria in the last three years, providing essential skills and knowledge to enhance operations, drive growth, and increase income.

This edition of the Business of Food workshop focused on empowering and uniting over 200 female industry experts, restaurant operators, seasoned chefs, culinary school students, street food vendors, caterers, and grillers.

Recognising their vital role in serving their communities, the workshop provided participants with free hands-on training in culinary techniques, menu development, customer engagement, and hygiene best practices, along with the resources necessary to thrive in their businesses.

Speaking at the event, Business Manager for Nestlé Professional in Nigeria, Mrs. Funmi Osineye, stated: “Food vendors play a vital role in providing essential nutrition to their communities.

Over the course of 10 editions of this workshop in various states, we have received numerous testimonials, particularly from women whose businesses have experienced significant growth.

“This is why as the world unites to accelerate action in creating more opportunities for women to thrive, we are excited to offer this workshop, which empowers them to build sustainable businesses and enhance their impact in this vital sector.

“Additionally, we aim to foster networking opportunities that enable women to forge valuable business connections and collaborations.”

For the first time in the series, this edition included a panel discussion with prominent figures in the food industry.

Here, Princess Esther Eruanga, Deputy Director of the Ministry of Women Affairs and Social Development, Edo State and Dame Joy Ozigbo Ideh, Founder of Edo Caterers and Managing Director of 70’s Grill Caterers, shared their inspiring journeys and offered actionable insights on overcoming challenges in the sector.

