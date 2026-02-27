New Telegraph

February 27, 2026
E - PAPER
CHANGE OF NAME
Menu
Facebook
  1. Home
  2. Market News
  3. Nestle Nigeria Returns…

Nestle Nigeria Returns To Profit With N105bn FY 2025 Earnings

Nestle Nigeria Plc has reported a strong turnaround for the financial year ended December 31, 2025, posting a net profit of N104.97 billion compared with a loss of N164.60 billion in 2024.

Revenue rose by 26 per cent to N1.21 trillion from N958.81 billion in the prior year, driven by improved pricing, volume growth and operational efficiency.

Operating profit increased by 34 per cent to N225.38 billion from N167.88 billion in 2024. Profit before tax stood at N166.85 billion, reversing the N221.59 billion loss recorded a year earlier.

Join New Telegraph WhatsApp Channel

The company reported an income tax expense of N61.88 billion, compared with a tax credit of N56.99 billion in 2024. Gross profit climbed to N435.89 billion from N306.35 billion, despite cost of sales rising to N771.88 billion from N652.46 billion.

Marketing and distribution expenses increased to N161.69 billion from N106.85 billion, while administrative expenses rose to N49.81 billion from N32.53 billion.

Please follow and like us:
error
fb-share-icon
Tweet
fb-share-icon

Read Previous

Lafarge Africa Hits N1trn Revenue, Proposes N6 Dividens For F’Y25
Read Next

Over 24 Killed, Homes Razed As Gunmen Attack Adamawa Community