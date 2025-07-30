Nestlé Nigeria Records N50.6bn Profit On Strong Revenue Growth

Nestlé Nigeria Plc has returned to profitability with emphatic force, reporting a N50.6 billion profit after tax for the half year ended June 30, 2025— marking a dramatic turnaround from a N176.6 billion loss posted in the same period last year.

The multinational food and beverage giant also declared a N88.4 billion profit before tax, a reversal from the N252.2 billion pre-tax loss recorded in H1 2024. Nestlé’s revenue soared by 43 per cent year-on-year to N581.1 billion, compared to N407 billion in the corresponding period of 2024.

Gross profit surged to N224.95 billion, a significant leap from N127.3 billion in H1 2024, as Nestlé successfully rebalanced its pricing strategy and reduced supply chain inefficiencies.

Operating profit more than doubled—rising 106 per cent to N130.4 billion, from N63.4 billion a year earlier—highlighting improved margin discipline and topline strength.

Though finance costs remained elevated at N43.2 billion, the company’s decisive early repayment of $20 million in inter-group forex debt in Q2 helped rein in further exposure to volatile currency swings.

The company also saw its equity position improve by N50.6 billion, signalling a solid rebound in shareholder value following a turbulent 2024 marked by severe FX-related losses and cost pressures.