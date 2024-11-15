Nestlé Nigeria Opens Entries For 2025 Scholarship Programme

Share

Nestlé Nigeria has announced the opening of applications for its 2025 Community Scholarship programme aimed at supporting high achieving students in local communities.

The scholarship is designed to assist senior secondary and tertiary students who are pursuing studies in Science and Technology.

According to Nestlé, the scholarship program, launched in 2020, continues to provide financial assistance to students from host communities.

The support helps cover essential costs such as tuition, accommodation, uniforms, books, and other educational expenses.

Nestlé aims to ensure that these students have the resources necessary to complete their education. Reports note that the scholarship for 2025 will benefit 90 students, with grants totalling N18 million.

The application portal is now open and will remain available until December 8th, 2024. The Corporate Communications, Public Affairs and Sustainability Lead at Nestlé Nigeria, Victoria Uwadoka, highlighted the company’s commitment to creating shared value.

“At a time when economic challenges place added strain on families, we are proud to offer meaningful financial support that eases this burden. By investing in education, we empower students while contributing to the development of our communities,” she said.

