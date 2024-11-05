Nestlé Nigeria Offers 90 Indigenes N18m Scholarship Grants

Share

…Reaffirms Commitment to the Future of Young Nigerians

Nestlé Nigeria is proud to reaffirm its commitment to empowering the next generation of leaders by opening entries for its annual scholarship programme, saying 90 verified indigenes residents in its host community will receive scholarship grants totalling N18 million.

According to a statement by Nestlé Nigeria made available to the New Telegraph, the 2024 application portal opens on Tuesday, November 5 and closes on December 8, 2024.

Aimed at high-achieving senior secondary and tertiary students pursuing studies in Science and Technology, this scholarship empowers and supports students in communities surrounding Nestlé operations.

Since launching the Community Scholarship in 2020, Nestlé has remained committed to providing financial support to students in its host communities. This support covers tuition, accommodation, uniforms, books, and other essential expenses, ensuring these students have the resources they need throughout their education journey.

“In this round, 90 verified indigenes will receive grants totalling N18 million. The application portal opens on November 5, 2024, and closes on December 8, 2024.”

Victoria Uwadoka, Nestlé Nigeria Corporate Communications, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Lead, emphasised the company’s commitment to creating shared value, linking Nestlé’s success to the well-being of its host communities. She encouraged scholarship recipients to strive for academic excellence to stay competitive on a global scale. “These scholarships reflect our unwavering dedication to investing in the future of our youth.

“At a time when economic challenges place added strain on families nationwide, we’re proud to provide meaningful financial support that eases this burden. By investing in education, we’re not only empowering individual students but also fostering the growth and prosperity of our entire community.”

“The call for entries announcement was made at the recent award ceremony for the 2023/2024 batch of recipients, where 65 students from schools in Abaji, Agbara, and Sagamu were awarded scholarships.

One of the recipients from the award ceremony, Adeyemi Gbenga Daniel, a tertiary beneficiary studying Mechanical Engineering at the University of Lagos, said, “This scholarship empowers us to pursue our dreams, fuels our passion for learning, and helps us explore opportunities that might have otherwise been out of reach”.

Also speaking at the event, traditional leaders of the recipient communities expressed gratitude for the company’s consistent efforts. The Ona of Abaji, the Alagbara of Agbara, and the Akarigbo of Remo Land, represented by their chiefs, praised Nestlé Nigeria for keeping its promises and making a real difference through its Creating Shared Value (CSV) initiatives.

They recognised the positive effects on their communities, from educational support to youth empowerment, and promised their ongoing support for Nestlé’s operations, ensuring that the communities remain welcoming for business growth.

As the programme continues to evolve, Nestlé remains focused on nurturing talent and encouraging academic excellence. By investing in the education of young people, the company seeks to create long-lasting positive impacts in its host communities, helping to shape a more promising future for Nigeria’s next generation of leaders and innovators.

Share

Please follow and like us: