Nestle Nigeria Highlights ESG Commitment In SEC Sustainability Disclosure

Nestle Nigeria Plc has outlined its progress in implementing Environmental, Social and Governance (ESG) principles in line with the Sustainable Financial Principles for the Nigerian Capital Market issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

The disclosure, submitted for the 2025 reporting period, highlights the company’s efforts across environmental sustainability, governance practices, social responsibility and transparency in reporting.

According to the report, Nestle Nigeria has integrated sustainability considerations into its corporate policies and decision-making processes through its Corporate Business Principles and sustainability management systems.

The company said it has undertaken several initiatives aimed at reducing environmental impact, including efforts to cut carbon emissions, improve energy efficiency, conserve water resources and enhance waste management across its operations.

Nestle also noted that it supports international labour standards and complies with Nigerian labour laws, while promoting responsible sourcing practices among suppliers and service providers.

To strengthen oversight and accountability, the company conducts both internal and external reviews of its ESG practices, including an external audit of selected ESG indicators carried out by Ernst & Young.

As part of its social responsibility initiatives, Nestle Nigeria highlighted a number of community-based projects aimed at improving livelihoods and promoting sustainable development.

These include initiatives to improve access to clean water and sanitation in host communities, youth empowerment programmes and skills development initiatives.

The company disclosed that it has commissioned several water facilities in host communities and schools, providing millions of litres of clean water and sanitation access to residents and students.

Nestle also runs technical training programmes through its training centres and community scholarship schemes designed to support secondary and tertiary education.