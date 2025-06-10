Nestlé Nigeria Embarks On Nationwide Clean-Up To Mark World Environment Day

Share

Nestlé Nigeria Plc has intensified efforts to ensure environmental sustainability with a nationwide clean-up and sensitisation campaign to commemorate the 2025World Environment Day.

The commitment was made in a statement by the founder of the African Clean-Up Initiative, Dr Alex Akhigbe. The statement was issued by the Lead for Corporate Communications, Public Affairs, and Sustainability, Mrs Victoria Uwadoka, on Monday in Lagos.

Akhigbe said the exercise was held simultaneously across 11 cities, including Lagos, Abuja, Kano, Jos, Sagamu, Ibadan, Agbara, Abaji, Enugu, Awka and Port Harcourt.

He said the initiative was carried out in collaboration with the African Clean-Up Initiative and the local government partners.

“The clean-up activities targeted major market areas with high levels of foot traffic and waste generation such as Oke-Arin Market in Lagos, Utako Market in Abuja and Abubakar Rimi Market in Kano, among others.

“The campaign resulted in the removal of 5,601 kilo – grammes of solid waste and 379.2 kilogrammes of recyclable waste, underscoring the impact of communitybased waste management efforts,” he said.

The founder said the initiative aligns with the 2025World Environment Day theme: “Curbing Plastic Pollution.” “At Nestlé, our commitment to tackling plastic waste is a key part of our vision for a waste-free future.

“We are working with partners such as the Food and Beverage Recycling Alliance and recyclers, including Alef Recycling, Wecyclers, Chanja Datti, and Maladase Ecopreneurs Management Ltd. to enhance the plastics value chain.

“Our Employee Plastics Collection Scheme, introduced in 2022, has diverted over 5,900 kilogrammes of plastic waste from landfills. Since 2019, our initiatives have retrieved over 61,000 metric tonnes of plastic from the environment,” he said.

