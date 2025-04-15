Nestlé-Led Losses Wipe N22bn Off Nigerian Bourse

Share

The Nigerian stock market opened the week in retreat, as investor caution and blue-chip sell-off drove a modest but telling decline in equity valuations.

Weighed down chiefly by losses in Nestlé Nigeria Plc and 23 other counters, the market shed N22 billion in value, signaling the persistence of bearish sentiment amid macroeconomic uncertainties.

At the close of trading on Monday, the All-Share Index (ASI) slipped by 33.72 points—or 0.03 per cent—to settle at 104,529.62 points. Correspondingly, market capitalisation fell to N65.685 trillion.

The day’s downturn was underpinned by price depreciation in heavyweight and midtier equities, including Fidelity Bank, Oando, United Bank for Africa (UBA), and Africa Prudential, with Nestlé Nigeria leading the retreat.

Market watchers point to macroeconomic head – winds as key drivers of the cautious tone. Analysts at United Capital Plc remarked: “The equities market might remain dovish amid the elevated interest rate environment in the fixed-income space.

Bearish sentiments are likely to persist, especially as investors anticipate the Monetary Policy Committee’s (MPC) next move in May.”

This wait-and-see approach has intensified profit-booking among retail investors, further dampening upward momentum.

Paradoxically, underlying investor sentiment as measured by market breadth remained slightly positive, with 28 stocks advancing against 24 decliners.

Abbey Mortgage Bank surged to the top of the gainers’ list, climbing 9.95 per cent to close at N6.74 per share. UPDC rose by 9.82 per cent to N3.13, while Guinea Insurance gained 9.52 per cent to settle at 69 kobo.

