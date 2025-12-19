Nestle, Guinness Lead Gainers As NGX Extends Rally On Buying Interest

The Nigerian Exchange (NGX) closed the trading session yesterday on a positive note as sustained buying interest across large- and mid-cap stocks pushed key market indices higher, extending the market’s recent rally.

Market data from the NGX daily official list showed that total market capitalisation rose to about N95.86 trillion, while the All-Share Index (ASI) advanced to 150,363.05 points, reflecting improved investor sentiment despite pockets of profit-taking in some equities.

Nestle Nigeria Plc led the gainers’ chart, rising by 10 per cent from N1,780 to N1,958 per share. Guinness Nigeria Plc followed closely with a 9.98 per cent gain, closing at N289.70, up from N263.40.

Alex Plc appreciated by 9.76 per cent to N11.25, while Daar Communications added 9.20 per cent to close at N0.95. Mecure Industries gained 9.13 per cent to settle at N55.00.

First HoldCo Plc also featured prominently among the gainers, advancing by 7.70 per cent from N39.60 to N42.65, amid heightened investor interest following recent insider share acquisitions.

Other notable gainers included Ellah Lakes, Omatek, Champion Breweries, and WAPIC Insurance. On the downside, Stanbic IBTC Holdings Plc topped the losers’ chart, shedding 9.33 per cent to close at N95.20 from N105.00. Lasaco Assurance declined by 9.09 per cent to N2.50, while Afriprudence lost 8.82 per cent to close at N12.40.

Austin Laz dropped by 8.33 per cent to N2.20, Sterling Financial Holdings fell by 6.12 per cent to N6.90, and Red Star Express declined by 5.43 per cent to N8.70.

Other stocks that closed lower included Honeywell Flour Mills, CWG, Japaul Gold, and Custodian Investment. Sectoral indices closed mixed but largely positive.

The NGX Banking Index edged higher, supported by gains in UBA, Access Holdings, and Wema Bank, while the Consumer Goods Index was boosted by strong performances from Nestlé and Guinness.

Data also showed marginal improvements across several broad indices, including the NGX Main Board Index and NGX 30 Index, reflecting continued selective positioning by investors.