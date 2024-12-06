Nestle Expands Empowerment Initiative To Support Women

Share

Nestlé Nigeria has expanded its ‘Nestlé Empowering Rral Women in Nigeria Initiative’ to include 50 more female retailers in Calabar, Cross River State. At the event to launch this project, the participants were trained in merchandising, bookkeeping, and customer service.

Speaking on the importance of this project, Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Lead, Nestlé Nigeria, said: “Nestlé is committed to contributing to efforts to build thriving communities.

One of the pillars for achieving this objective is empowered women. “For us, therefore, the ,’Nestlé Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria Initiative’ is one of the ways we create shared value, contribuing to the wellbeing of every stakeholder along our value chain while driving business success.

This initiative has already yielded positive results among women in the seven rural communities already reached, and we are confident that we will have the same success stories among the 50 women participants from Calabar.”

Nestlé Nigeria’s Commercial Manager, Mr. Boladale Odunlami, provided more details about the project, saying “the rural women empowerment project was created out of a need to address a gap.

“When our data showed that women retailers in rural communities were not growing as consistently as others, we partnered with FDC Consult to train the women, attach them to coaches and men – tors and to support them with grants in the form of products worth about 300 per cent of their monthly sales turnover. “

Share

Please follow and like us: