Nestle Expands Empowerment Initiative To Support Women Entrepreneurs In Calabar

Share

Nestlé Nigeria has expanded its ‘Nestlé Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria Initiative’ to include 50 more female retailers in Calabar, Cross River State.

At the event to launch this project, the participants were trained in merchandising, bookkeeping, and customer service.

Speaking on the importance of this project, Victoria Uwadoka, Corporate Communications, Public Affairs, and Sustainability Lead, Nestlé Nigeria, said, “Nestlé is committed to contributing to efforts to build thriving communities. One of the pillars for achieving this objective is empowered women.

For us, therefore, the ’Nestlé Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria Initiative’ is one of the ways we create shared value, contributing to the well-being of every stakeholder along our value chain while driving business success.

This initiative has already yielded positive results among women in the seven rural communities already reached, and we are confident that we will have the same success stories among the 50 women participants from Calabar.”

Nestlé Nigeria’s Commercial Manager, Mr. Boladale Odunlami, provided more details about the project. “The rural women empowerment project was created out of a need to address a gap.

“When our data showed that women retailers in rural communities were not growing as consistently as others, we partnered with FDC Consult to train the women, attach them to coaches and mentors and support them with grants in the form of products worth about 300 per cent of their monthly sales turnover. We are encouraged by the success of the 332 women who have been adopted into the programme since its launch in 2021.

Eighty-five per cent of them have maintained the 300 per cent growth, with faster turnover, increased revenue, and stronger visibility of their outlets within their locations. This is why we are excited to onboard 50 more women, confident that they will take full advantage of the support provided through this programme to transform their businesses and, by extension, their families and their communities.”

The women selected for the programme praised the programme and expressed their gratitude to Nestlé for bringing this initiative to them. Mrs. Favour Effiong, owner of Favour Stores, said, “My journey with Nestlé has been very productive.

“Today’s training and the grant received will enable me to improve the standard of living for my family. I cannot thank Nestlé enough for this investment in my business. Thank you, Nestlé.”

Special guests at the event included the Vice Chairman, of Akpabuyo Local Government Area, Chris Effiong and the Paramount Ruler of Akpabuyo, His Royal Highness, Etinyin Francis Edem Efa who both commended Nestlé for empowering the women and urged beneficiaries to use the grants wisely to expand their businesses.

The Nestlé Empowering Rural Women in Nigeria Project began in August 2021 with 50 female retailers in Abuja’s suburbs. Along with grants in the form of Nestlé products valued at three times their monthly sales at the time of enrollment, participants are trained and are given access to consistent mentoring and counselling over three months to help them sustain the lessons learned to ensure their success.

Through this programme, Nestlé is making a tangible impact on the lives of rural women in Nigeria, helping them achieve greater financial security and a better standard of living.

Share

Please follow and like us: