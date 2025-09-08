Nestle Dismisses CEO

Nestle has dismissed Laurent Freix as its chief executive officer over undisclosed romantic relationship with a direct subordinate, which breached the company’s code of business conduct.

The company said in a statement that Philipp Navratil, who had headed the Nespresso coffee unit was appointed to replace him. The company said Freixe’s departure on Monday, September 1, 2025, followed an investigation overseen by Chairman Paul Bulcke and Lead Independent Director Pablo Isla.

It said: “This was a necessary decision. Nestle’s values and governance are strong foundations of our company. I thank Laurent for his years of service.”

Also, the firm noted that Bulcke, its long-standing chairman, would stand down next year. As the concerns persisted, the company launched a second probe, overseen by Bulcke and Isla and with the help of an external firm, which confirmed the relationship. Freixe had initially denied the relationship to the board.