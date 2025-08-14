Nestlé CEO Urges Data-Driven Storytelling To Boost Public Health, Sustainability

Nestlé Nigeria PLC has urged media personnel to leverage data as a tool for shaping public discourse, improving population health, and advancing corporate sustainability.

Managing Director and CEO, Mr. Wassim Elhusseini made this known at the concluded the 8th edition of its ‘Advancing Nutrition, Health, and Environmental Awareness Through the Media’ training, held in Lagos recently. Organised in partnership with the Lagos Business School (LBS) Sustainability Centre, the annual programme convened journalists from across the country to deepen their understanding of the linkages between nutrition, health, and environmental stewardship.

Speaking at the closing ceremony, Elhusseini underscored the power of accurate, contextualised data in influencing behaviour and policy. “In an era of information overload and misinformation, your role as stewards of truth is more vital than ever,” he told participants. “Beyond accurate data, we need context — that is what transforms numbers into meaning.”

Elhusseini stressed that media professionals are not only transmitters of facts but “builders of public trust, interpreters of science, and enablers of action.” He emphasised that when journalists use data to frame conversations on critical issues such as malnutrition, climate change, and public health, they not only inform but mobilise communities towards healthier lifestyles and more sustainable choices.

This focus, he noted, aligns directly with Nestlé’s corporate social responsibility and sustainability goals, which seeks to improve quality of life while safeguarding the planet for future generations. “Our vision is for a healthier, more sustainable society — and that starts with informed citizens,” he said. “Data-driven narratives help communities understand the stakes, make better decisions, and demand accountable action from all stakeholders.”

The MD outlined five guiding principles for impactful reporting: collaboration is essential; data must drive narratives; context gives numbers meaning; media should challenge power constructively; and progress must be inclusive to be sustainable. Elhusseini also welcomed scrutiny from the press, stressing that accountability strengthens impact.

“We expect you to hold institutions like ours to high standards. Trust is earned, not given,” he added. Expressing appreciation to the LBS Sustainability Centre, facilitators, and guest speakers, he reiterated Nestlé’s openness to continued dialogue. “Our doors remain open, our data remains available, and our commitment to partnership remains strong,” he said.

According to Elhusseini, Nestlé hopes the participants’ data-backed storytelling will keep health, nutrition, and environmental sustainability at the forefront of national conversations — ultimately driving both community well-being and the company’s longterm CSR and sustainability objectives.