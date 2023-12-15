Nestle Boosts Environmental Sustainability

Nestle Nigeria, in its drive to boost environ- mental sustainability, has introduced new bottles of Pure Life water including 50 per cent recycled polyethylene terephthalate (rPET), effectively reducing the use of virgin plastics in its packaging by 50 percent.

This milestone in the company’s journey towards 100 percent plastics neutrality also ensures the last mile for plastics circularity. Speaking on the journey towards plastics neutrality and the significance of 50 per cent rPET inclusion in the Nestlé Pure Life bottles, managing director/CEO of Nestlé Nigeria Plc Wassim Elhusseini, said: “Since 2018, Nestlé Nigeria has been working with partners to recover as much plastic as we sell, based on a “one tonne in, one tonne out” principle.

In 2021, we started on the step by teaming up with ALEF, to achieve our objective of cutting virgin plastic in our packaging by a third by 2025.” Speaking at the official unveiling of 50 per cent rPET Nestle Pure Life bottled water in Abuja, on Wednesday, Elhusseini said: “We are very proud to be the first to achieve this milestone of 50 percent rPET inclusion in our water bottles in Nigeria, thanks to the resilience of our team working with ALEF to produce food grade PET in Nigeria, I also recognise and commend the regulatory agencies – NES- REA, SON and NAFDAC who have ensured compliance to the highest standards.”