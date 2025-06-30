Nestle Appoints CEO

Nestle has appointed Samer Chedid as chief executive officer of its Central and West Africa (CWAR) operations. Chedid, who was CEO of Nestlé Indonesia, would be replacing Mauricio Alarcón, who has taken a new role within the Nestle group.

He has diverse experiences across Nestle, including the Middle East, Asia, and Africa. In a statement by the company, Chedid would steer affairs of the business across 25 countries in CWAR in his new role.

He had previously served as country manager for Nestle Ghana, and is considered a business leader with diverse experiences across Nestle, including the Middle East, Asia, and Africa.

Chedid joined Nestle in 1998 as a sales development manager and was later appointed head of channel category sales development for Nestle Middle East Region before his assignment as general business manager in Bahrain, Qatar and Dubai.

He then moved to CWAR as country manager, Ghana, then returned to the Middle East as Nestle Middle East region sales director. He was later appointed country manager, Saudi Arabia, and eventually promoted to become CEO, Nestle Pakistan.