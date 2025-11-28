NESREA Shuts Down Recycling Facilities In Ogun

The National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) has shut down several recycling facilities in Ogijo, Ogun State, for violating environmental regulations, including improper disposal of hazardous waste and lack of environmental documents.

This move follows reports of lead poisoning among residents and workers in the area, with some facilities operating without proper safety measures.

This was contained in a press statement signed by Nwamaka Ejiofor, NESREA‘s Assistant Director of Press and made available to journalists.

The statement reads in part, ” Officials of the National Environmental Standards and Regulations Enforcement Agency (NESREA) shut down Cornerstone, managed by Istanbul Quarry in Dutse area of Abuja, after flying rocks from a blasting operation injured staff and students of Graceland High School, and damaged the school properties as well.

“Investigations by NESREA showed that the students were in their various classes writing exams when they heard a bang at about 12.30 pm, followed by flying rocks which destroyed the school buildings, with 11 students and 2 staff of the school sustaining various degrees of injury.

Nearby shops were also affected by the flying rocks.”

Deputy Director, Conservation Monitoring, Glory Uboh, said the Agency took the step to shut down the facility as their operations were contrary to the provisions of the National Environmental (Quarrying and Blasting Operations) Regulations 2013.

She said, “What happened is life-threatening. That was why we had to move in immediately to seal the facility. Cornerstone, managed by Istanbul Quarry, carried out the blasting operation will be sanctioned because our preliminary investigation shows a contradiction to Quarry operating procedure and regulations. We will continue with our investigations and the facility will definitely be sanctioned in line with the National Environmental (Quarry and Blasting Operations) Regulations 2013”.

Also, NESREA, in collaboration with the Ogun State Ministry of Environment, sealed off recycling facilities in the Ogijo community in Ogun State.

“The sealing follows the failure of the operators to comply with the provisions of the National Environmental (Battery Control) Regulations 2024 and the Protocol developed by NESREA to ensure environmentally sound management of used lead acid batteries and safeguard the health of residents and the environment.

“Under the protocol, the facilities are committed to managing ULAB slag and base metal residue in a safe, environmentally sound and socially responsible manner, and also prioritise staff health and safety, including an annual blood lead testing and provision of Personal Protective Equipment.

“The recyclers, as their duty to the host community and environmental responsibility, are to conduct annual environmental impact audits on surrounding communities, transition to cleaner recycling technologies and participate in pilot projects for slag reuse for bricks and cement raw materials. ”

NESREA, in collaboration withthe Ogun State government and other partners, under the Project for Responsible Battery and Metal Recycling (PROBAMET), had carried out extensive assessment and sensitisation of the operators in the sector on international best practices in the recycling sector.