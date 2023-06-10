New Telegraph

June 10, 2023
Nesg Unveils Socio-Economic Data Book

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group, has unveiled a book titled: Nigeria in Figures: A Socio-Economic Data Book. Saturday Telegraph yesterday gathered that the book is a reference to guide the measurement and assessment of Nigeria’s performance over time.

The book presents a comprehensive list of indicators measuring Nigeria’s socio-economic performance since 1999 at the national, regional and state levels.

It also provides evidence-based inputs into the discussions, analysis and planning by policymakers, researchers, businesses and other key stakeholders in Nigeria.

The book is divided into five (5) broad parts, including an Overview of Key Developments in Nigeria Since 1999; National Figures; Regional Figures; State Figures; Performance scorecards.

The book, which is being launched at a time when data is becoming central in our lives, provides critical data for effective planning and management of resources; and examines Nigeria’s socio-economic performance since 1999.

