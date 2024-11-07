Share

NESG, Tourism Ministry Validate Nigeria’s Draft National Tourism Policy

Key stakeholders in Nigeria’s tourism, hospitality, and cultural sectors in collaboration with the Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) have harped on aligning Nigeria’s tourism framework with global standards.

At an event in Lagos, Minister of Arts, Culture, Tourism, and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musawa, underscored Nigeria’s vast but untapped tourism potential and its diverse landscapes, vibrant heritage, and economic promise.

She commended NESG and private sector partners for their dedicated collaboration on the policy, emphasizing that the last update to Nigeria’s tourism policy occurred in 2005, a statement issued by the NESG said.

With a focus on sustainability, infrastructure, and community engagement, the revalidated framework aims to modernize the tourism sector, positioning it as a driver of national economic growth.

Former Minister of Tourism, Lola Ade-John, who played a vital role in the policy’s original formulation, emphasized the policy’s value in unlocking Nigeria’s tourism assets and praised NESG’s contributions in guiding the policy development process. She highlighted the potential for a comprehensive tourism framework to foster sustainable national growth.

Representing the NESG, Dr Ikenna Nwosu, Facilitator for the Tourism, Hospitality, Entertainment, Culture, Creative, and Sports Policy Commission (THECCS), spoke to the importance of a robust tourism policy and the power of public-private collaboration in stimulating growth, especially in the post-pandemic era. He commended the Federal Government’s commitment to prioritizing tourism and underscored the essential role of NESG in shaping a responsive and inclusive policy.

Public Sector Co-chair and Director of International Tourism Relations & Cooperation at the Federal Ministry, Dorothy Duruaku, welcomed attendees, after which Private Sector Co-chair and thematic Lead for Tourism and Hospitality Industries at NESG Lolo Ngozi Ngoka, presented the draft policy.

Ngoka highlighted the policy’s priorities: diversifying tourism offerings, promoting inclusivity through broad stakeholder engagement, and advancing digital innovation to enhance Nigeria’s appeal as a global tourism destination. Notably, more than 200 industry professionals contributed to the review process over the last four years, reinforcing the impact of public-private partnerships in strengthening infrastructure and supporting community-focused initiatives.

A central highlight of the event was the introduction of the Tourism Policy Review Committee to Minister Musawa and former Minister Ade-John, who jointly presented Certificates of Commendation to recognize the committee’s dedication and contributions. Additional commendation letters will be presented to sub-group members at a later date by the co-chairs.

The event featured a dynamic panel discussion with prominent tourism experts assessing the policy’s potential impact, followed by breakout sessions where stakeholders offered valuable insights on key areas, including infrastructure, marketing and promotion, regulatory frameworks, and stakeholder engagement. Each breakout session allowed for targeted discussions, producing feedback that was expanded upon during an open Q&A session. Ngozi Ngoka shared that NESG, alongside the Federal Ministry of Tourism, will integrate approved recommendations into the final draft of the policy.

The finalization of Nigeria’s National Tourism Policy, scheduled for November 2024, will include further consultations to refine the policy’s objectives. NESG encourages all stakeholders to remain actively engaged as Nigeria advances toward a thriving, inclusive, and globally competitive tourism sector.

About NESG: The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) is a private sector-led think tank committed to promoting sustainable economic development and encouraging public-private collaboration for Nigeria’s prosperity. Through its various policy commissions, NESG continues to play an integral role in shaping policies that foster economic growth, innovation, and sustainable national development

