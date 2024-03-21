NESG To FG : Co-Opt Govs With High Food Production Output As Security Council’s Member

In a bid to tame the current food security crisis engulfing the country, the Nigeria Economic Summit Group ( NESG) has tasked the federal government to expand the Food Security Council( FSC) to include governors whose states are key contributors to the country’s food production output.

It wants the government to initiate action to expand presidential advisory capabilities to properly dimension the presidential initiatives to match the national demand requirements.

NESG posited that the current intervention targets do not match the national food demand profile, adding that even if they are reached there will still be a deficit.

NESG, Nigeria’s foremost private-sector think tank urged the government, to rally all the available primary production centres in Nigeria and extract immediate and medium-term commitments from states on, how many hectares of cultivated land will they contribute to the national food system response.

“What strategic crops will they facilitate the cultivation of? what strategic coordination mechanisms need strengthening between federal and state governments for the seamless, timely delivery of high-yield seeds, fertilisers, chemicals, credit, etc., to smallholder farmers, medium-scale producers, and industrial-scale farms?

NESG’s tips on rescuing the country’s food insecurity challenge were released on Thursday in a statement by the Acting Head of Strategic Communications and Advocacy Mr Ayanyinka Ayanlowo.

The policy brief is titled “Status of Food Security: dimensioning the Crisis, Policy Options, and Strategic Responses.”

In the document, NESG outlines urgent measures to address the current food crisis in Nigeria. The measure aims to develop a comprehensive approach to alleviate hunger and offer practical solutions.

In January 2024, Nigeria’s food inflation surged to 35.41% from 33.9% in December 2023. The number of food-insecure Nigerians increased significantly, from 66.2 million in Q1 2023 to 100 million in Q1 2024, with 18.6 million facing acute hunger and 43.7 million Nigerians showing crisis-level or above crisis-level hunger coping strategies as of March 2024.

“This unprecedented crisis demands immediate humanitarian, social protection, and food systems responses”, said NESG.

” What security architecture can federal and state governments collaborate on to protect farmlands and production centres?

What cooperation frameworks with development partners and the private sector, thriving in one state, can be scaled to others within 3-month, 6-month, 9-month, and 12-month cycles?

There is an urgent need for the Ministry of Budget and Economic Planning, the Ministry of Agriculture and Food Security, and the Coordinating Ministry of Health and Social Welfare, along with key agencies like National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA), National Social Safety Net Coordinating Office (NASSCO) and the National Social Investment Agency to define the proper scale, scope and strategy of a National Hunger Response (It is pertinent to note that a national hunger response is not the same as national food systems response – as it is primarily a humanitarian and social protection intervention to get food to Nigerians that will starve right now if we do not reach them).

The President should receive accountability briefings on hunger response and food systems response at monthly National Security Council meetings. The Council should reinstitute the National Hunger Dashboard based on Nigerian data from the National Social Security Register”, NESG advised.