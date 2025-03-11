NESG : Reforms Generated Economic Growth In 2024

Share

Policy reforms of 2024 led to the economic growth achieved last year, Board Director at Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG), Mrs. Wonu Adetayo, has said.

The growth, Adetayo said, was achieved despite structural weaknesses and macroeconomic volatility that characterized the economy in the year referenced.

She spoke recently in Lagos at the unveiling of NESG’ 2025 private sector outlook tilted: “adapting to economic uncertainties for growth and resilience”.

The event, jointly organised by the Corporate Affairs and Stakeholder Management Department and the Research and Development Department of NESG, provided insights into macroeconomic conditions and strategies for private sector resilience.

Adetayo emphasised the vital role of the private sector in shaping a resilient economy. She noted that despite structural weaknesses and macroeconomic volatility, Nigeria experienced an economic growth improvement in 2024, driven by reform efforts that enhanced investment levels.

However, stagnant productivity and persistent macroeconomic imbalances led to deteriorating living standards and heightened economic distress.

She pointed out that Nigeria’s economy expanded by 3.4 per cent in 2024, the highest growth since 2021, with the number of expanding activity sectors increasing from 32 in 2023 to 38 in 2024.

She highlighted key reforms, such as fuel subsidy removal and exchange rate harmonisation, which contributed to economic stabilization.

However, inflationary pressures remain a concern. In his presentation, Dr. Segun Omisakin, Chief Economist and Director of Research at NESG, provided an in-depth analysis of the private sector’s performance and economic risks in 2024.

