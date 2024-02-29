NESG Rallies States for Economic Growth

The Nigeria Economic Summit Group (NESG) has initiated economic growth initiative at the state level of government. To drive the process, NESG on Wednesday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the state Houses of Assembly Business Environment in Abuja. The partnership aims to create an enabling business environment that will attract investments, increase productivity, and boost revenue generation at the state level.

Speaking on the importance of the initiative, NESG Chair- man, Niyi Yusuf, said the current economic situation in Nigeria necessitated collaboration between states and the private sector. He listed several sectors that have the potential to stimulate economic growth, such as agriculture, trade, financial services, manufacturing, extractive industry, electricity, transportation, information & communication technology, and the creative industry.

Yusuf emphasised the importance of an enabling business environment in driving private sector growth, economic prosperity, and sustainable development. The partnership between the NESG and the Conference of Speakers, as outlined in the MoU, seeks to identify and develop initiatives that promote sub-national business environment, competitiveness, and inclusive growth across the federation.

The collaboration creates a framework of cooperation and sets the terms of the partnership between the parties involved. The State Assemblies Business Environment Roundtable (SABER) is set to provide a platform for collaboration between the legislature and the private sector. Through SABER, technical support, advocacy, stakeholder engagements, capacity building, and in-depth research will be provided for sub- national legislature. The aim is to ensure effective collaboration among all relevant partners.