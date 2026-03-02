NESG Picks 2 Directors

The Nigerian Economic Summit Group (NESG) has appointed President and Group Chief Executive Officer of Transnational Corporation Plc (Transcorp), Owen Omogiafo and Vice President of Gas & Commercial for Shell Companies in Nigeria, Rohan D’Souza, to its board of directors.

Omogiafo leads Transcorp Group, a diversified conglomerate with strategic investments in power, energy, and hospitality. Under her tenure, Transcorp Power Plc and Transafam Power Limited collectively account for roughly 20 percent of Nigeria’s installed electricity generation capacity.

She also oversees energy accessibility initiatives through Transcorp Energy Limited and the Abuja Electricity Distribution Company, while maintaining market leadership in hospitality via Transcorp Hotels Plc, owners of the Transcorp Hilton Abuja.

D’Souza brings global energy experience, having held senior roles across Australia, Southeast Asia, Europe, Africa, and Central Asia. “The diverse expertise, global perspectives, and strategic insights of Omogiafo and D’Souza will significantly enhance our work in shaping evidence-based public policy and accelerating Nigeria’s economic transformation.